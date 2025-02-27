FROZEN, HAIRSPRAY, and More Set For Broward Center's Slow Burn Theatre Company 2025/2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Slow Burn Theatre Company has announced its upcoming season of five shows as part of its 2025/26 lineup. The sesaon will include “Catch Me If You Can;” “Disney’s Frozen;” “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical;” “Hairspray;” and “Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill.” The season will kick off this October with Catch Me If You Can. Learn more about the full lineup here!

“During our 2025-2026 season, we are excited to present a thrilling mix of bold, talked about productions with powerful, socially relevant storylines,” said Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director Patrick Fitzwater. “Each production is characterized by a strong narrative with dynamic characters, memorable music and widespread audience appeal. These productions will entertain, provoke discussion and create a sense of heartwarming nostalgia when it is most needed.”

Subscriptions to the five-show season go on sale Monday, February 24, with tickets to individual performances going on sale Saturday, June 7.

Catch Me If You Can

Based on the hit DreamWorks Motion Picture, “Catch Me If You Can” opens the season October 11 – 26 with the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning dream team, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager and globe-trotting con artist, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer, living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Frozen

“Disney’s Frozen” brings the winter chill to South Florida just in time for the holidays December 13 – 28. For the first time in forever, South Florida audiences will experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, “Disney’s Frozen” includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. “Frozen” is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and finding the real meaning of true love. Filled with spectacular special effects, a lush musical score, stunning sets and costumes and powerhouse performances, “Frozen” is everything you want in a musical. It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure joy. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The original Broadway production of “Frozen” was directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Beautiful

Music lovers will have something to sing about this Valentine’s Day when “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical”brings its beloved, soulful and emotionally resonant story to audiences February 14 - March 1. The inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon filled with the songs people remember and a story they’ll never forget. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with “Tapestry,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” takes audiences on the ride of a lifetime, back to where it all began. With words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, a book by Douglas McGrath and music by arrangement with Sony Music Publishing, “Beautiful” features unforgettable classics including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "Natural Woman.”

Hairspray

Big heart, big voices and big energy come wrapped in infectious music and dance when “Hairspray” hits the stage April 11 – 26. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance is piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore and lovable, plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire: to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network, all without denting her 'do! Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, “Hairspray” features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Jagged Little Pill

The 2025/2026 season culminates with the emotionally raw and thought-provoking “Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” June 13 – 28. Winner of two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family, but looks can be deceiving. When cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them.

Comments