FROM BROOKLYN TO BOCA To Make World Premiere In Boca Raton's Mizner Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you are a South Florida transplant from up north, you won't want to miss “From Brooklyn to Boca,” a new two-act comedic play set to make its world premiere in January at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Florida.

Written by Boca Raton resident Sharon Pfeiffer and long-time Weston local Deni B. Sher,

“From Brooklyn to Boca” centers around the Rifiutos, a Brooklyn couple, and their son, Carmine. When Regina's mobster husband, Frank, decides to rat on his “crime” family, their “real” family turns to Witness Protection. Moving from shady Brooklyn to sunny Boca Raton, these not-so-perfect Catholics struggle to blend in as near-perfect Jews. “From Brooklyn to Boca” is all about family and audiences are sure to love the crazy didn't-see-it-coming finale.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” is a hilarious fish-out-of-water story where their mob mentality gets their culture cancelled. Think of it as “The Sopranos” meets “The Goldbergs” on stage!

Mob themes are generally told from a man's point of view as strictly dramas. This is a comedic story, told from a woman's point of view, as only two talented playwrights, originally from up north, could tell it. Regina's world is full of genuine lovable characters, comedic plots and unexpected twists.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” debuts with a preview on Thursday, January 9 and runs through January 19, 2025. Performances are Thursdays to Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays are at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” is produced by Walk the Walk Productions in collaboration with Keller Monash Productions.

Comments