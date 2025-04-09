David Foster and Katharine McPhee Bring The Holidays To West Palm Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are ending 2025 with a 12 city Christmas tour in December. This intimate show, with the powerhouse duo, will be packed with David's Hits from CHICAGO, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble etc. and Katharine's biggest songs from AMERICAN IDOL, SMASH and WAITRESS. Plus, the show will feature some of the duo's favorite songs for the Holidays, that they just love!

The show, An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is coming to West Palm Beach, on Saturday, December 13. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469. Besides hearing all their musical hits, audiences love the banter and fun between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them, and the stories behind the songs.

Commenting on the tour Foster and McPhee say, “We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, and we look forward to touring in December. It's our favorite time of the year.”

David Foster is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Chicago, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind Fire, Tony Braxton, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

In 2008 and 2011, Foster stepped out as a performer in his own right with Hitman, David Foster and Friends PBS specials which became PBS' highest-rated shows in decades. In 2018/19 Foster started touring with his show ‘An Intimate Evening with David Foster'. The shows garnered rave reviews and were so successful that he now devotes much of his time to selling out concerts around the world.

Foster's musical, Boop! The Musical just opened on Broadway. It's an original musical about the iconic animated character Betty Boop. The show is currently playing at the Broadhurst Theater in the heart of New York City. In 2023 David released a Christmas album with Katharine McPhee, titled “Christmas Songs.”

Foster has made charitable work his life's other priority. Meeting with a young girl from his hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant had a profound impact and led him to create The David Foster Foundation in 1986. Its mission is to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of live-saving organ transplants, along with a new focus on organ donor awareness.

Katharine McPhee is one of a handful of artists who takes the lead in a career that includes film, television, Broadway, recording and concert tours. Katharine first burst onto the scene in 2006, during a successful run on Season 5 of AMERICAN IDOL, that made her a household name.

As an actress, she is well-known to television audiences for starring as ‘Paige Dineen' on the CBS' spy drama SCORPION (2014-2018), and also as one of the leads in the NBC musical drama SMASH (2012-2013), executive produced by Steven Spielberg. She also starred in the Netflix comedy series, COUNTRY COMFORT (2021). She has also guest-starred in the series CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and Ugly Betty.

As a singer, Katharine is renowned for her powerhouse presence, and show-stopping performances. Her recordings have topped the charts in multiple genres including pop, jazz and adult contemporary. A sought-after performer, Katharine has taken the stage for various PBS broadcasts throughout the years, including Foster and Friends, Chris Botti In Boston, and headlining her own SoundStage special.

In Spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring as Jenna in the hit musical WAITRESS, featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. She then originated the leading role in the West End production and then returned to Broadway to perform in the shows final weeks.

In addition to her acting and singing career, McPhee is a passionate philanthropist, having served as an ambassador for organizations such as BuildOn, Malaria No More, and Feeding America. Katharine continues to perform at many charitable events including The David Foster Foundation of which she is an avid supporter.

A veteran of the concert stage, Katharine performs to sold out audiences around the world. Most recently Katharine paired with David Foster to create a show called ‘An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee'. This in demand show has garnered rave reviews and they perform to sold out concert venues around the world. Christmas 2022 Katharine released Part 1 of her Christmas album called “Christmas Songs.” A collection of Christmas classics produced by David Foster. Part 2 was released Christmas 2023.

