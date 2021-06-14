Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Whitney Cummings TOUCH ME Tour

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that Whitney Cummings, hailed as "the reigning queen of American stand-up," is bringing her Touch Me comedy tour to the Center on Friday, November 12, at 8 pm The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Tickets go on public sale this Friday at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com

Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced dates for her upcoming Touch Me stand-up comedy tour. The fall leg of the tour will span more than 25 cities and will feature Cummings' signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic. Touch Me is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, Can I Touch It, and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase "Touch Me" is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.

Over the past few months while larger theaters have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Whitney has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms in preparation for her massive Touch Me theatre tour. During these creative workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch- hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the Touch Me tour will be a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.

"Over the past year, I've had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we've all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me. I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple of years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn't even tell my therapist. I can't wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid," says Cummings.

Tickets for the Touch Me tour will go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time. For more information, please visit WhitneyCummings.com.