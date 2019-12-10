Claire Satin, Internationally Acclaimed Artist Brings Sculptural Works To Pompano Beach

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) is proud to present Large Scale Constructions by Claire Satin, featuring an overview of the internationally acclaimed artist's large sculptural works primarily from the 1980's and 1990's. Satin has had an extensive exhibition and collections history in the U.S. and Europe and is known for her use of a vast range of different materials, mediums and environments to create notion-challenging artwork. The exhibition will be on view from January 3 - February 26, 2019. The free opening reception is Friday, January 3 from 6pm-10pm during Old Town Untapped. For more information please visit www.baileyarts.org.

"You don't want to miss this exhibition," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Claire Satin is an internationally exhibited and collected artist, and we are extremely excited to provide this showcase of her talent which features her conceptual large-scale sculptures in paper, wood, metal and ink."

Satin's work concentrates on the exploration of different mediums breaking the boundaries of traditional sculptures. These art pieces and constructions explore the connection between minimalistic forms while retaining a human connection.

Some of the works have been influenced by the artist's association with her friend and mentor, the composer John Cage (1912-1992) and his concept of indeterminacy and chance operations. The artworks from 1980s and 1990s went through several phases, as they were constantly evolving in form, medium, and their level of minimalism and abstraction.

Claire Jeanine Satin is a book artist, sculptor and designer of public art installations with a BA from Sarah Lawrence College and an MFA from Pratt Institute. Her work has been extensively exhibited in the United States and in Europe. She has been a facilitator for the arts in Broward County Florida for many years and is the recipient of many awards and grants including the Louis Comfort Tiffany Grant for Sculpture, an award nomination from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters, two Florida Individual Artists Fellowships, a Karl Vogelstein Grant, a Ruth Cheven Foundation Grant, a Richard A. Florsheim Art Fund Grant, a $15,000 Florida Cultural Consortium Grant, and a Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture Grant.

Her works are in the current collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London; the Getty Center, Los Angeles, CA; the Museum of Modern Art, New York City; the American Centers in New Dehli and Bombay, India; the Ruth and Marvin Sackner Archives of Concrete and Visual Poetry; and the Library of Congress Rare Books Collection among others.

Claire Jeanine Satin is a South Florida-based artist notable for her book works, sculpture and public art works. She invents new shapes for books, pushing to define the look of a page, the role of words, and how people see them.

Bailey Contemporary Arts is located at 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





