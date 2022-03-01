Christine Andreas to Bring PIAF NO REGRETS to Kravis Center
Multi-award winning singer, actress and Tony nominee Christine Andreas electrifies audiences with the sheer beauty of her voice.
From March 12-13 Christine Andreas will be presenting her woman show, PIAF - No Regrets at Kravis Center.
PIAF: NO REGRETS is lauded by critics as the most thrilling rendition of La Vie en Rose with the exception of Edith Piaf herself.
Best known for her work on the Broadway stage, Ms. Andreas burst onto the New York theatre scene starring as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th Anniversary production of MY FAIR LADY opposite the Royal Shakespeare Company's Ian Richardson and garnering the Theatre World Award.
As revivals gained popularity, Ms. Andreas received two Tony nominations re-creating Laurey in OKLAHOMA! working with Billy Hammerstein and Agnes DeMilles, and as Frankie Frayne in ON YOUR TOES directed by the legendary George Abbott.
Other Broadway credits include WORDS AND MUSIC with Sammy Cahn, Nancy in ANGEL STREET with Dina Merrill, Rebecca in RAGS, the short-lived Alice in the short-lived LEGS DIAMOND with the late, great and wonderful Peter Allen, and the Broadway bound and derailed Erte production of STARDUST. Ms. Andreas created the role of Marguerite St. Just on Broadway in the original production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL opposite Douglas Sills and Terrence Mann. Recently, Ms. Andreas received rapturous notices for her portrayal of Vera Simpson in the Prince Music Theater's production of Rogers and Hart's PAL JOEY in Philadelphia. Philadelphia rewarded her performance with a Barrymore Award for Best Actress in a Musical and a sold-out three-week engagement of her one-woman show, Here's To The Ladies.
"With the birth of my son, Mac, I took a pivotal detour. When he was diagnosed with pervasive developmental disabilities, I moved into concert work so that I could continue to sing and give him the attention he needed. And in concert, without a character, I realized I had stepped into a rich new musical world.
The natural next step was to capture her music on CD. So once again in collaboration with Silvestri, a Grammy nominated producer, they released Love Is Good. Here's To The Ladies, their second CD collaboration and a tribute to the great ladies of the theatre, recorded in London with a 45 piece orchestra; and most recently The Carlyle Set, a sophisticated set of contemporary standards recorded with a quartet of New York's most outstanding musicians, were both selected on USA Todays' top 10 list..
After the release of the CD she returned to The Cafe Carlyle in New York for an encore performance and repeated it once again at the Catalina Grill in Los Angeles
For more information visit: https://www.kravis.org/events/piaf/
Photo credit: Cliff Lipson