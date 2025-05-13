 tracking pixel
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month During SUNSET STROLL At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens​

Take in the beauty of the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew as you stroll at twilight, and explore the peaceful Yamato Island.

By: May. 13, 2025
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month During SUNSET STROLL At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens​ Image
Stop by Sunset Stroll at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Take in the beauty of the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew as you stroll at twilight, and explore the peaceful Yamato Island, home to an impressive bonsai collection, during this special after-hours event.

Highlights include:

  • Live Taiko Drumming by  Fushu Daiko
  • Asian-Inspired Cuisine from Cornell CaféNigatta Sake, Kaminari Ramen, and Ramen Lab Eatery
  • 8 Bit Wave will present an exciting fusion of live rock, jazz, and classical music, synchronized with video game and anime videos, bringing the soundtracks to life on the screen. Performances will be at 5:50 p.m., 6:25 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:35 p.m.

Admission is $5 for members (children 17 & under: FREE), and $12 for the general public (children 6-17 years: $7; children 0-5 years: FREE).

Tickets are required in advance and will not be sold at the door. Space is limited. The event will take place rain or shine.

To purchase tickets, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.



