Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month During SUNSET STROLL At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens​

Stop by Sunset Stroll at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Take in the beauty of the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew as you stroll at twilight, and explore the peaceful Yamato Island, home to an impressive bonsai collection, during this special after-hours event.

Highlights include:

Admission is $5 for members (children 17 & under: FREE), and $12 for the general public (children 6-17 years: $7; children 0-5 years: FREE).

Tickets are required in advance and will not be sold at the door. Space is limited. The event will take place rain or shine.

To purchase tickets, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.

