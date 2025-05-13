Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month During SUNSET STROLL At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens​

Take in the beauty of the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew as you stroll at twilight, and explore the peaceful Yamato Island.
Stop by Sunset Stroll at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Take in the beauty of the Roji-en: Garden of the Drops of Dew as you stroll at twilight, and explore the peaceful Yamato Island, home to an impressive bonsai collection, during this special after-hours event.
Highlights include:
Admission is $5 for members (children 17 & under: FREE), and $12 for the general public (children 6-17 years: $7; children 0-5 years: FREE).
Tickets are required in advance and will not be sold at the door. Space is limited. The event will take place rain or shine.
To purchase tickets, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.
Best Touring Production - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos