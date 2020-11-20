Cast, Creative Team and Production Dates Announced for Miami New Drama's SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Miami New Drama has announced casting, creative team and production dates for Seven Deadly Sins: Temptation in the Magic City, an innovative, site-specific event which will be presented from November 27 through January 3 in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road. Opening night is Saturday, December 5.



Seven Deadly Sins is conceived and directed by Michel Hausmann, with additional direction by Jade King Carroll and Moisés Kaufman.



A diverse group of nationally recognized, award-winning playwrights Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman,Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Pelaez and Aurin Squire will premiere seven newly commissioned short plays, each focused on one deadly sin: Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Gluttony and Pride. In rotation over 90 minutes, groups of twelve theatergoers will maintain social distance, listening through headphones while actors perform the short plays safely behind the windows of the vacant Lincoln Road storefronts.



The pandemic has forced a spike in business closures on Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road, one of the most expensive retail streets in the nation. Seven Deadly Sins, created with the support of the Lincoln Rd Business Improvement District (LRBID) and Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber, finds an innovative approach to bring audiences and live performances back to one of the world's most famous commercial and pedestrian thoroughfares.



Miami New Drama is also working with the LRBID on additional restaurant and retail partnerships to bolster the complete cultural and commercial reactivation of Lincoln Road.



The cast of Seven Deadly Sins will feature Stephen G. Anthony, Renata Eastlick, Jessica Farr, Kareema Khoury, Mia Matthews, Gerald McCullouch, Andhy Mendez, Carmen Pelaez, Christopher Renshaw, Caleb Scott, Sandi Stock and Gregg Weiner.



The creative team features Christopher Swader & Justin Swader (set design), Yuki Nakase (lighting design), Marina Pareja (costume design), Matt Corey (sound design), Jamilah Bailey (prop design), Stephanie Debrecht (prop master), Tatiana Pandiani (associate director), Wilkie Ferguson (music director), Isabella Lisboa (production stage manager) and Kim Thomas Grose (production manager).



Performances are Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 6:30 and 9:30 pm, Saturday and 6:30 and 9:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm. Tickets ($75 for premium seating; $60 for general seating) are available at miaminewdrama.org.



Founded by Michel Hausmann and Moisés Kaufman, Miami New Drama is a nonprofit professional theater company committed to artistic excellence and groundbreaking new work, unique to the diverse and extraordinary city of Miami, with a vision of theater as a powerful form of social engagement. Miami New Drama is the resident company of the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.



