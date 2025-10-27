Carrie St. Louis, Christine Dwyer and More to Perform at A PERFECTLY WICKED EVENING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Studio at Mizner Park will conjure A Perfectly Wicked Evening, a spellbinding concert featuring stars of Wicked and other Broadway favorites.

For two nights only, audiences will experience powerhouse performances from Carrie St. Louis, who lit up Broadway as Glinda in Wicked; Christine Dwyer, who brought Elphaba to life on Broadway in Wicked; and Matt DeAngelis, whose Broadway credits include Waitress, Swept Away, and HAIR.

From the Emerald City to the heart of Boca, these Broadway veterans will deliver spellbinding renditions of show-stopping hits from Wicked, Waitress, Once, and more. Expect goosebumps, glitter, and maybe even a little green.

"Broadway is pure magic, and what better time than Halloween to bring that enchantment to Boca," said David Eck, Programming Manager, The Studio at Mizner Park. "With Carrie, Christine, and Matt on our stage, it's going to be a truly wicked celebration."

