Boca Stage Announces Rescheduled Season for 2021/2022

Boca Stage (formerly Primal Forces) has announced its third season at Boca Raton's Sol Theatre. The 2020/2021 season (the company's seventh overall) will present four South Florida premieres each featuring characters struggling against the system and immersed in compelling situations. Known for tackling buzz-worthy topics, Boca Stage will draw audiences into an intimate and immersive exploration of Hollywood legends and myths, the criminal justice system, big pharma and children's rights.

Tickets are on sale now for $45 ($50 Sunday matinees) and an Early Bird Subscription price of $120 until April 30 ($150 afterwards.) Subscriptions may be purchased at www.bocastage.org or by calling 1-866-811-4111. Individual ticket sales will be available in mid-September. Thursday previews, Friday and Saturday nights 8pm curtain, and Saturday and Sunday 2pm curtain.

"Every one of us has at some point or another felt powerless against 'the machine'," said Artistic Director Keith Garsson. "In the upcoming season, four recent plays express this sentiment through comedy, suspense and some colorful Hollywood history."

However, Boca Stage will also be completing unfinished business from the prior season as Warrior Class, the play that halted its run due to the COVID pandemic will resume its run in November.

The first show of the new season opens Dec 3rd, 2021 with The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, a well-researched and eye-opening look at the last night of the famed Hollywood Icon.

Rx is a satirical look at Big Pharma. It's a story with lots of twists and turns about an industry that makes billions by convincing people that being human is a disease.

Dark pasts and family secrets abound in Luna Gale when an overworked social worker is pulled in several different directions as she tries to help an innocent baby. She is eventually forced to make an incredibly risky decision that could help the child but have devastating consequences for everyone else.

The season concludes with Ben Butler, a Civil War comedy about real-life army general Benjamin Butler who faces an impossible situation when an escaped slave shows up at his fort in Virginia demanding asylum. Could General Butler's affect the larger outcomes of the battle between North and South?

"Our audiences have made it quite clear that they enjoy the little-known plays with interesting topics. We're very lucky that today's playwrights are providing works that are both relevant and quite different from the standard fare," continued Garsson.

Garsson and Genie Croft will continue to share directing duties.

The Sol Theatre is located at 3333 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton.