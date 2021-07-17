BURNT-OUT WIFE Will Be Performed at SMDCAC Next Month

Bold comedienne and dance theater artist Sara Juli delves into her own experience to explore the painful, hilarious decay of a once-promising marriage.

Performances are Friday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, August 8 at 4 p.m. at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center located at 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.

Tickets are available in a two-seat pod for $70, two-seat table for $75, or four-seat table for $180. Tickets may be purchased at SMDCAC.org.

The 2021 Summer Series runs through September and includes: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Program II: Generations of Genius, Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife, Duane Eubanks Quintet, Do It Again featuring the music of Steely Dan, One Night of Queen, Nicole Henry: The Music of Whitney Houston, Adele Myers and Dancers with special guest Sarasota Contemporary Dance Company, and Boney James: SOLID.

All summer programs through September 2021 are being sold implementing socially distant indoor seating. The Center requires anyone not included in your ticket purchase to be located 3' apart from your seats. CDC guidelines recommend all unvaccinated people continue to wear face coverings when attending indoor events at all times. Should the guidelines change with regard to social distancing or mask wearing prior to the scheduled performance, to allow for reduced separation of audience, the venue retains the right to sell additional seats within the 3' parameter in accordance with updated or rescinded guidelines. SMDCAC will notify ticket holders via email should any changes occur.

The following additional measures are being taken for guest and staff safety:

Reduced audience capacity

Hand sanitizer stations have been located at all entryways and high traffic areas

Floor marking to assist in maintaining social distancing

Staff training conducted in advance on CDC and Miami-Dade County Covid-19 related protocols and procedures

Enhanced cleaning procedures including disinfecting all high-touch surfaces

Touchless faucets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispensers have been installed where possible

Open lid garbage and recycle bins are in place

The SMDCAC Box Office is now open in person with summer hours of Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. All previously suspended ticket fees (order, will call, etc.) are now reinstated. The Box Office can be reached at (786) 573-5300 or boxoffice@smdcac.org.

