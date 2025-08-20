Arts Launch Broward to Take Place at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for Arts Launch Broward, a brand-new, free event coming Sunday, October 5, 2025, to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

This family-friendly celebration kicks off Broward County's cultural season with live performances, artist showcases, and interactive experiences for all ages. Hosted by Broward County's Cultural Division, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to discover local talent, connect with arts organizations, and enjoy a full day of creativity and community.

Timed to coincide with Fort Lauderdale's beloved Sunday Jazz Brunch, Arts Launch Broward offers the perfect music-filled Sunday outing.

Event Details:

Title: Arts Launch Broward

Date: October 5, 2025

Location and Times: Broward Center for the Performing Arts 11am-3pm

Admission/Tickets:

http://bit.ly/ArtsLaunchBroward

