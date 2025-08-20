Arts Launch Broward to Take Place at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025.
Get ready for Arts Launch Broward, a brand-new, free event coming Sunday, October 5, 2025, to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
This family-friendly celebration kicks off Broward County's cultural season with live performances, artist showcases, and interactive experiences for all ages. Hosted by Broward County's Cultural Division, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to discover local talent, connect with arts organizations, and enjoy a full day of creativity and community.
Timed to coincide with Fort Lauderdale's beloved Sunday Jazz Brunch, Arts Launch Broward offers the perfect music-filled Sunday outing.
