Arts Garage In Delray Beach Opens PLACES: A Summer Theatre Camp For Kids and Teens

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, announced that the nonprofit organization will be offering PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp for ages 8 to 15. This exciting multidisciplinary experience will help young artists learn about different aspects of theatre.

“Building off of the past five years of our Set the Stage Summer Camp, this year Arts Garage created a new summer experience,” says Waldo. “PLACES! is a focused weekly summer camp that offers a more in-depth approach to teaching the different aspects of Theatre—and registration is now open.”

PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp at Arts Garage is for talented young people between the ages of 8 and 15 who are interested in deepening their theatre training and will learn the art with a different focus each week. The four sessions run Monday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, and will be taught by professionals in the field. Each weekly session will include a showcase for friends and family on Friday.

“Participants can sign up for one week or multiple weeks at $500 per week, or they can register for all four weekly sessions for only $1,500—a whopping $500 discount—and financial aid is available,” adds Waldo.

Week 1: July 7 – July 11

Technical Theatre and Playwriting

Campers will learn the basics of stage design, lighting/sound design, and costume/props design. They will also learn about creating a script and get to showcase their original scenes and monologues for friends and family on Friday, July 11. (https://artsgarage.org/event/places-technical-theatre-and-playwriting/)

Week 2: July 14 – July 18

Improvisation

Campers will have fun while building teamwork through exercises and games. They will learn different forms of improvisation and perform a showcase for friends and family on Friday, July 18. (https://artsgarage.org/event/places-improvisation/)

Week 3: July 21 – July 25

Musical Theatre

Campers will take group singing and dancing lessons. They will learn how to tell a story through song and learn a choreographed group number from a Broadway musical. The number will be presented to friends and family on Friday, July 25. (https://artsgarage.org/event/places-musical-theatre/)

Week 4: July 28 – August 1

Acting

Campers will learn the craft of acting for the stage while having fun playing games and building confidence. They will work together as an ensemble to rehearse a short play and present it to friends and family on Friday, August 1. (https://artsgarage.org/event/places-acting/)

“Why is the Arts Garage offering PLACES! for young people? Because we believe the arts are transformative,” says Waldo. “Participation in theatre camp, as well as many other arts education experiences, makes a difference--especially for children. They learn so much about themselves, about their fellow campers, and about the art form they are studying. We already know what the research proves: Children perform better in school, improve their problem-solving and communication skills, and have higher self-esteem when they are exposed to the arts.”

How to Enroll in PLACES! A Summer Theatre Camp at Arts Garage

Parents can both enroll their children and apply for scholarship support online at www.ArtsGarage,org or by calling 561.450.6357. The deadline to apply is the first day of each session, but the earlier the better.

