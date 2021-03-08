Arsht Center Presents World Premiere of LASTING IMPRESSIONS The 3D LED Experience!

Prepare for the world's greatest Impressionist paintings to come alive and envelop you in a groundbreaking one-of-a-kind new exhibit. Join Degas' dancers in the studio. Float downstream with Monet's Water Lilies. Walk on the cobblestone streets and parks of Paris. Get your tickets to the experience here.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a towering, experiential installation of sight and sound that transports guests into more than 100 of the world's most recognizable masterpieces. This fully immersive experience uses one-of-a-kind 3D/LED technology, projections, music and lighting to create an experience like no other, allowing guests to see the artist's brushstrokes as paintings come to life all around them.

Step onto the Arsht Center's 18,000 square foot stage to become part of the experience, viewing these impressionist masterpieces in a way that has never been available before. Enter into the world created by Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Renoir, Cézanne, Seurat and more. Featuring the music of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri. Sennheiser headsets enhance the exhibit, providing world-class sound. Customized portable museum seating (free to all guests) will allow everyone to enjoy the experience in comfort and at their leisure.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a one-hour, timed-entry experience that is perfect for all ages and wheelchair-accessible. Safely distanced, limited-capacity presentations are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m beginning May 19.

SPECIAL OFFER THROUGH MARCH 12 ONLY: Receive a $10 early bird discount on each ticket (standard or VIP).

Tickets: $42 (additional fees apply)

VIP Experience: $85 (additional fees apply) and includes assorted exclusive merchandise

Get your tickets here!

Committed to a safe experience: The Arsht Center is committed to keeping all guests and staff safe. All guests will be required to maintain their distance from other parties, wear a face covering and participate in a brief health screening. For more details about our safety measures, visit here.