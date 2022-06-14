Wine Tasting Trivia Fundraiser At Playhouse On The Square Is Back Indoors

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with event sponsors Tina and Bob Fockler, Daphne Jarvis, Ruchee Patel, and Kelly Phillips will host the organization's 15th Annual Great Wine Performances, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Playhouse on the Square at 6:00 pm. Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

This fun and funky fundraiser brings 10 exciting shows to life and pairs them with 10 different wines to create an evening guests won't soon forget! Characters in full costume will describe the wines. As patrons sip, they get the chance to test their theatrical knowledge for a slew of wonderful prizes. For an "unfair advantage," guests are encouraged to tip actors for the answers. At the end of the night, the correctly filled ballots are pulled for the bevy of great prizes.

The 15th Annual Great Wine Performances will be held inside the organization's main building at 66 South Cooper Street in Memphis' Performing Arts District, Overton Square.

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at (901) 937-6496 or by email: marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org.