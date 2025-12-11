Theatre Memphis Will Present ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID In The Next Stage

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Memphis will present Always a Bridesmaid by Jones Hope Wooten from January 23 through February 8, 2026, in the Next Stage.

This comedic tale follows four friends who vowed at their senior prom to stand in one another’s weddings—no matter what—and are still hilariously committed to that promise thirty years later. From bouquet battles to questionable dresses and “meant-to-be” debates, the show offers a witty look at the chaos and tenderness of friendship.

Directed by Anita “Jo” Lenhart, the production emphasizes the camaraderie and comic timing reminiscent of the writers’ celebrated work on The Golden Girls. Lenhart notes that the situational pressures of wedding days heighten the humor while revealing genuine affection between the characters. Assistant director Elizabeth Perkins adds that the cast’s chemistry and sincerity bring an added sparkle to the story.

Executive Producer Debbie Litch describes the play as a testament to chosen family and enduring bonds. The cast’s connection reinforces the authenticity behind the laughter and situations onstage.

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID

January 23 – February 8, 2026

Next Stage, Theatre Memphis

630 Perkins Extd., Memphis, TN 38117

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students, and $20 for seniors and military. For reservations, visit the Theatre Memphis website or call 901-682-8323.

Memphis Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CATCH ME IF YOU CAN (Collins Theatre) 37.2% of votes 2. RIDE THE CYCLONE (Collins Theatre) 35.5% of votes 3. COME FROM AWAY (Playhouse on the square) 15.7% of votes Vote Now!