901 ON ICE: CHRISTMAS TOWNE VILLAGE To Take Place At Playhouse On The Square

2Unique Community Salvation Foundation, in partnership with Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis, will present 901 ON ICE: CHRISTMAS TOWNE VILLAGE on December 6, 2025 at Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Performing Arts District. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a performance of The Wizard of Oz beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $35, with sponsored families attending free of charge.

The event is organized by visionary Sherhunda Gentry, along with event organizers Gentry and Roshunda Buchanan. 901 ON ICE: CHRISTMAS TOWNE VILLAGE is being presented in partnership with Playhouse on the Square, Cybersecurity Institute and Lab Four, Family Man Enterprises, and J and J Foundation, with collaborations and support from Customized Needs/Customized Veterans Group and Memphis Thoroughbreds alongside Playhouse on the Square.

Guests will experience a range of activities including ice skating, a live performance of The Wizard of Oz, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and members of the cast, food vendors, merchant vendors, games, and additional attractions throughout the day. The event will take place at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104. Attendees are advised that the theatre’s parking lot will be closed to accommodate outdoor event areas and activations.

The day will be presented in collaboration with Playhouse on the Square’s production of The Wizard of Oz. In the classic story, Dorothy Gale is swept by tornado to the land of Oz, where she joins a Scarecrow, Tin Woodsman, and Cowardly Lion on a journey to find the Wizard while being pursued by the Wicked Witch of the West. Over the course of the adventure, Dorothy discovers the importance of friendship as she finds her way home.

Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis, Playhouse on the Square, Family Man Enterprises, J and J Foundation, Customized Medical Needs/Customized Veterans Group, and Memphis Thoroughbreds have joined forces with 2Unique Community Salvation Foundation to sponsor more than 150 families from across the Mid-South to attend The Wizard of Oz and participate in the winter fundraising event. The organizations will work together to provide toys, gifts, and a range of holiday experiences through the “Christmas Towne Village” activation following the performance.

For more information about 901 ON ICE: CHRISTMAS TOWNE VILLAGE, visit the 2Unique Community Salvation Foundation website at 2unique-csf.org/events-1/901-on-ice-christmas-towne-village. To claim a vendor spot or inquire about sponsoring a family, contact Sherhunda Gentry at sherhundagentry@gmail.com or Roshunda Buchanan at thisis2unique@gmail.com.