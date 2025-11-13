Tennessee Shakespeare Co. Will Present CHRISTMAS GEMS Featuring A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS IN WALES And THE ADVENTURE OF THE BLUE CARBUNCLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tennessee Shakespeare Company will open Christmas Gems on December 5, presenting the regional premieres of Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle. The double-bill will run through December 21 on the Tabor Stage and marks Stephanie Shine’s return to TSC as director.

A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

Conceived and adapted for the stage with original music by Myra Platt, Thomas’ 1952 poem is reimagined as an a cappella-infused memory play. The production draws on the poet’s scenes of childhood and recollection, evoking themes of family, tradition, and the way holidays shape our sense of time. “Thomas’ work is written to be heard aloud,” said Shine. “The language is so beautiful that people of every generation deserve to hear it.”

THE ADVENTURE OF THE BLUE CARBUNCLE

Shine’s new adaptation offers the Memphis premiere of the Sherlock Holmes mystery, reframing the case through the atmosphere of the holiday season. Holmes and Watson pursue the story’s central crime through melodies built from traditional carols with newly crafted lyrics. “Blue Carbuncle is special because we get to see Holmes discover his own sense of compassion in a surprising way,” Shine noted.

The cast includes Lauren Hester Gunn as Sherlock Holmes, Natalie Tangeman as Dr. Watson, and ensemble members Matthew Alter, Marian Claire Barber, Ethan Shaw, and Taylor Slonaker. The design team features Jeremy Allen Fisher (Lighting), Jason Eschhofen (Music), and Allison White (Costumes). Cu Cukale serves as production stage manager, with Milla Meiman as assistant stage manager.

A free pre-show Director’s Talk will be offered by Shine in TSC’s rehearsal hall on Sunday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. The talk is open to the public regardless of ticket purchase. The running time is approximately 90 minutes, including a 12-minute intermission, and recommended for ages five and up.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Preview night on Friday, December 5 is $22 for all seats. Opening night on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. includes a complimentary post-show reception. Performances continue Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. through December 21. Friday performances on December 5, 12, and 19 are designated Free Will Kids’ Nights, during which up to four children ages 17 and under may attend for free when accompanied by one full-price-paying adult; these tickets must be reserved by phone or in person.

General admission is $44, with senior tickets at $39 and student tickets at $24. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (901) 759-0604, open Tuesday–Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and one hour before curtain. Tennessee Shakespeare Company is located at 7950 Trinity Road, Memphis, TN 38018.