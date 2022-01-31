TN Shakespeare Company Announces Four New Summer Camps for K-12

Tennessee Shakespeare Company announces four new 2022 Summer Camps for participants ranging in ages from rising Kindergarteners to rising 12th-graders and recent Camp graduates.

The one-week and two-week camps will take place inside TSC's facility in three different studios, including its Tabor Stage, as well as immediately outdoors on its property.

Led by TSC's Education Managers Carmen-maria Mandley and Cara McHugh Geissler, each Camp is designed to appeal to a specific age range. All are welcome. Each Camp has a limited number of participant openings available.

The new Camps include:

For Rising Grades K-2



Meeting Shakespeare!

June 6-10, 2022 (one week)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Cost: $125



Children meet the man, the myth, the legend - Mr. William Shakespeare himself. It's never too early to start exploring classical literature. Participants will delve into the world of a classical actor, learning Shakespeare's fun with word-play, stage combat techniques with pool noodles, building their own Globe Theatre, and playing Elizabethan games. After this fun-filled week, students will be ready to explore more that Shakespeare has to offer.



For Rising Grades 2-5



Twelfth Night

July 11-15, 2022 (one week)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $250

Campers go on a journey of mistaken identities, lost and found love, wacky clowns, forgiveness, and reunion. Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for a sharing of scenes and speeches.

For Rising Grades 5-8

The Tempest

June 6-17, 2022 (two weeks)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $450

It doesn't get any better than sea storms, sprites, monsters, clowns, love, and tomfoolery. Sing! Dance! Get swept away! Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for an abridged version of our play.

For Rising Grades 8-12 and recent graduates

Romeo and Juliet

June 20 - July 1, 2022 (two weeks)

Monday-Friday, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Cost: $495



Spend two weeks in Verona with William Shakespeare's most beloved star-cross'd lovers. Participants receive training in voice, clown, combat, movement, and much more. Family and friends are welcome to join us on our final day for an abridged version of the play.

For more information, go to www.tnshakesepare.org or call TSC's Carmen-maria Mandley at (901) 759-0620. Registration also is available online at tnshakespeare.org.

Health update: All TSC personnel are fully vaccinated. All Camp participants aged 12 and over must show official documentation of their full vaccination against COVID-19. TSC will follow all health recommendations announced by the Shelby County Public Health Department at the start of and during each Camp. Parents and participants should check temperatures and health at home prior to arriving at TSC.