MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Theatre Memphis

Performances run September 16 - October 2, 2022.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Much Ado About Nothing, one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, will twist and shout to the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis September 16 - October 2, 2022. Witty and wild, this production is uniquely set in the 1960'S and is one of the Bard's most frequently performed comedies which includes two quite different stories of love. Hero and Claudio fall in love at first sight, but an outsider, Don John, strikes out at their happiness. Beatrice (Hero's cousin) and Benedick are kept apart by pride and mutual antagonism until others decide to play Cupid. Clever banter, false accusations, deception, broken promises, and chance discovery all factor into the non-stop action. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

Irene Crist directs the production as an homage not just to the decade of "love and peace," but also to a much-loved Memphis director and actor, John Rone, who passed away in 2019. "The core group of this production (4 of about 20) started back 13 years ago as an independent production at Bartlett Community Theater," she says. "We recreated the play again in 2010 in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis as a Summer Showcase production with John as an important part of the process and performance since the beginning. Our desire to mount this again to his memory has made the process that much more special ... especially by remembering his wry and biting wit. Former Memphian and current resident of Los Angeles, California, and friend of John's, Art Oden, has joined the cast to portray John's role of Dogberry. Fans of the past production will find the concept of the show true to the original production but much changed and, we hope, richer and funnier with the spin that each of the fabulous actors have brought to the table."

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch recounts, "The passion for producing this play is palatable in this ensemble cast. Several are returning to roles with such delight and new cast members have merged into the whole idea and concept with such great energy. We love presenting classics like Much Ado About Nothing to our patrons and Irene's concept proves to be a lot of fun."

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, please go to www.theatrememphis.org





