JOOKMS Announces YouTube Series BE THE LIGHT: Season Two

JOOKMS has premiered BE THE LIGHT: Season Two. This season, hosts Taylor Newby and Randy Redd will follow three new artists, Sam Furman, Lawson King, and Kalli Siringas, for 12 weeks as they kick off and develop new projects. Newby and Redd connect with up-and-coming artists, writers, musicians, performers, and theatre-makers of all kinds as they talk inspiration, motivation, and creation. New episodes premiere every Friday afternoon at 3PM on JOOK's Facebook and YouTube pages! This week's Special Guest is OLIVIA LOMAX, Founder and Owner of Delta Groove Yoga in Memphis, TN. @deltagrooveyoga

In 2020, JOOKMS hosted a number of online readings and workshops, including Seth McNeill's new play NATCHETOCHES. JMS will continue their Spotlight Summer Series with readings of 4 new plays. The Memphis-based company is currently accepting submissions for this summer's series.

JOOKMS - Locally Sourced Devised Theater for the Mid-South

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater. In addition to developing new works, the innovative theatre company also presents reimagined classics. JOOKMS took its SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local playwrights, directors, and performers. Other JOOKMS projects include the HOT MIC SOLO SERIES for solo performers, the SPOTLIGHT SUMMER SERIES for new playwrights, and BE THE LIGHT, a weekly YouTube series with movers, shakers, and theatre-makers hosted by Redd and Newby and streamed live on Facebook. @jook_ms

SAM FURMAN is an Undergraduate at DePaul University studying Film & Television with a minor in LGBTQ+ Studies. He has worked in front of the camera, on stage, and off-stage as an Assistant Director and/or Co-Writer. Working in different roles in different mediums has given him a confidence in his work and what he wants to do. His theatre credits include Rocky Horror Picture Show, Boy, & Sordid Lives. His Film/TV credits include What Would You Do, Triggered, & Speech & Debate. @whatasymbolism

LAWSON KING is an artist from Indianola, MS. He works primarily in sculpture, creating works for public places - because art is for everyone. After earning his BFA at Delta State University, he went up to the Midwest to work with sculptor Ray Katz. In 2020 he received an Artist Fellowship Award from Mississippi Arts Commission. Lawson is currently in Clarksdale, MS as a part of Coahoama Collective, continuing to create and exhibit public art. @lawsonmayne

KALLI SIRINGAS is a culture writer and performer from Detroit living and working in NYC. She is a 2021 Pulitzer Fellow and is currently the co-editor of Contagion Coverage, a page that highlights student journalism surrounding the novel coronavirus at Hunter College. Her work as head writer for a musical children's show that encourages body positivity, Miss Tutti and the Fruity Band, is set to premiere in the Fall. She has performed in spaces like Carnegie Hall, 92Y and as a Moth StorySlam Finalist. Kalli also produced New Solo Female Work (N.S.F.W.), giving female and non-binary performers time and space for their work. In her spare time she daydreams and writes about sustainable clothing practices, diet culture, and bread advocacy. @goinbacktokalli