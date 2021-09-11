Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center Streams TUNKU THE MUSICAL

In conjunction with Malaysia's Independence Day on 31 August 2021, klpac will be releasing an archival recording of "TUNKU The Musical" on YouTube free for the public from 12pm on 31 August 2021 until the midnight of 12 September 2021.

An original creation by director Joe Hasham OAM for Malaysia's 50th anniversary celebrations, it seems apt to revisit this production now as the future of Malaysia is playing in everyone's minds and how we will emerge from this catastrophic year.

"TUNKU The Musical", written by Lim Chuang Yik and Teng Ky-Gan, brings you through a 50-year musical journey beginning from Merdeka Day through the Singapore-Malaya separation, the 1969 riots and to the year it was staged, 2007. The hit musical has all the colour, drama, excitement, anticipation, heartache, sorrow and uncertainty of that fateful Saturday morning 31st August, 1957, when the cries of "Merdeka!" reverberated across the country. Today, it serves as a great reminder to Malaysians to stay hopeful, stay united and to use your voice to build a future that Malaysia deserves.

"TUNKU The Musical" was first presented in 2007 by Petra Foundation and co-sponsored by CELCOM and the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage. The musical was brought to life by a dream team comprising Mervyn Peters as Musical Director, Joseph Gonzales as Choreographer, Dominique Devorsine as Costume Designer, Paul Loosley as Production Designer and Mac Chan as Lighting Designer.

"TUNKU The Musical" is part of WFH@klpac (Watch from Home) series as it endures its third lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has cost it more than RM2 million in losses. Though the screening will be free for the public, donations are welcomed via www.klpac.org/donations/.

Learn more at https://www.klpac.org/whats-on/watch-from-home-tunku-the-musical-2007/.