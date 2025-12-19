Pianist Carrissa Chan Will Perform Recital at PJPAC

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pianist Carrissa Chan invites audiences to an evening where music becomes poetry, emotion becomes sound, and every note carries a story beyond words. A Night of Piano Poetry - Piano Recital by Carrissa Chan comes to PJPAC on 27 and 28 December.

This recital brings together masterpieces from different eras and worlds—Schubert’s intimate lyricism, Chopin’s dramatic depth, Rachmaninoff’s passionate virtuosity, alongside the evocative soundscapes of Studio Ghibli and beloved anime classics. Though diverse in style, each piece is united by a single essence: the voice of the heart.

Through her expressive touch and narrative-driven interpretation, Carrissa weaves these works into a seamless journey across time, memory, and imagination. Expect an experience where classical elegance meets contemporary storytelling, revealing how music—no matter its origin—speaks to the universal human soul.