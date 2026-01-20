Jaclyn Victor Stars in BROADWAY & BEYOND ACT II with Full Orchestra in Malaysia

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of its inaugural presentation, Broadway & Beyond Act II returns with an all-new concert programme celebrating iconic songs from Broadway and beyond, presented in a symphonic concert setting. Featuring Jaclyn Victor as guest star, the concert brings together the Tutan Festival Orchestra and Malaysian Voices Collective under the musical direction of Kevin Field*.

Designed as a concert experience rather than a staged musical, Broadway & Beyond Act II focuses on the music itself-showcasing powerful vocal performances and richly orchestrated arrangements of well-known Broadway and stage repertoire. The programme features selections from celebrated works including Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Cabaret, Moulin Rouge, and Dear Evan Hansen, alongside other Broadway and musical favourites, all reimagined for full orchestra and voices.

Award-winning vocalist Jaclyn Victor, widely recognised for her versatility across genres, returns as the featured soloist, bringing vocal depth and expressive range to the programme. She is joined by the Malaysian Voices Collective, a leading vocal ensemble known for its commitment to artistic excellence and vocal development, adding scale and colour to the symphonic sound.

At the podium, Kevin Field* leads the performance, drawing on decades of experience across orchestral, contemporary, and crossover repertoire. His musical direction shapes a concert that balances clarity, energy, and stylistic nuance, allowing voices and orchestra to come together seamlessly in a unified presentation.

Presented by Tutan Entertainment, Broadway & Beyond Act II continues the organisation's commitment to innovative concert programming that bridges orchestral music with popular repertoire, offering accessible yet refined musical experiences for a wide audience.

Tickets are now on sale, with a 20% Super Early Bird promotion available until 31st January 2026.

SHOW DATES

Sat, 25th April - 8:00PM

Sun, 26th April - 3:00PM

Venue: Stage 1 Theatre, PJPAC @ 1 Utama E

Tickets start at RM120.

For more information, please visit tutanentertainment.com.

* Kevin Field appears courtesy of Bentley Music Academy