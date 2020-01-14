Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Ogunquit playhouse & More Win!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Miles Obrey - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Dominick Varney - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Dominick Varney - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - Penobscot Theatre
Best Actress (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Scout Martin - MATILDA
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theater
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Kate LoPrest - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Choreographer (Musical - Community Theatre)
Victoria Perrault - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players
Best Choreographer (Professional)
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Travis M. Grant - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT
Best Dance Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Cast - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company
Best Director (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Michael Donovan - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Educational Theatre Production (Play or Musical)
GEN Z - South Portland High School
Best Ensemble Performance (Play or Musical - Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Local Debut (Professional)
Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Musical (Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Musical Direction (Musical/Professional)
Andrew Bourgoin - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Play (Professional)
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse
Best Set Design (Play or Musical / Professional)
Robert Andrew Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT
Best Technical Contribution (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)
Sam Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players
Best Technical Design (Lighting and Sound) (Play or Musical - Professional)
Sean Mcginley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company
Best Vocal Performance in a Musical (Professional)
Lauren Blackman - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre
