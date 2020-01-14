Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Ogunquit playhouse & More Win!

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Miles Obrey - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME - Penobscot Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Dominick Varney - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - Penobscot Theatre

Best Actress (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Scout Martin - MATILDA

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theater

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate LoPrest - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Choreographer (Musical - Community Theatre)

Victoria Perrault - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players

Best Choreographer (Professional)

Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical / Professional)

Travis M. Grant - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT

Best Dance Performance in a Musical (Professional)

Cast - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Director (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Michael Donovan - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Educational Theatre Production (Play or Musical)

GEN Z - South Portland High School

Best Ensemble Performance (Play or Musical - Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Local Debut (Professional)

Randy Harrison - CABARET - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Musical Direction (Musical/Professional)

Andrew Bourgoin - KINKY BOOTS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit playhouse

Best Set Design (Play or Musical / Professional)

Robert Andrew Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT

Best Technical Contribution (Play or Musical - Community Theatre)

Sam Rinaldi - MAMMA MIA - Portland Players

Best Technical Design (Lighting and Sound) (Play or Musical - Professional)

Sean Mcginley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Vocal Performance in a Musical (Professional)

Lauren Blackman - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre







