THE LITTLE PRINCE Begins Performances At L/A Community Little Theatre In May

L/A Community Little Theatre in Auburn will present The Little Prince, opening on May 9, 2025.

In this children's classic, a young man and an Aviator visit various planets, learning about loneliness, friendship, love, and loss. The two have a whirlwind adventure together, and by the end, both the "little man" and the Aviator must go home-each with a new understanding of how to laugh, cry, and love again.

The performance dates for The Little Prince are May 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th, and 17th 2025 at 7:30 pm, and May 11th, and 18th at 2:00pm.

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under.

