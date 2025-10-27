Monmouth Community Players And MCPKids! Will Perform Disney's FROZEN, JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monmouth Community Players and MCPKids! will present an upcoming production of Disney’s "Frozen Jr". The production, under the direction of Mary Melquist, will run December 12-14, 2025 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include Katie Coan as Assistant Director, Amy Griswold as Producer, Emily Kalafarski as Stage Manager, Julie Sanborn as Choreographer, Clair Siggins as Set Designer and Keith Merick as Sound Operator..

Do you want to build a snowman? The inspiring 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film Frozen and the 2018 Broadway production of the same name. You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!

The cast of “Frozen Jr.” includes: Arabella D, Dorothy G, Luke G. of Auburn; Edith B, and Beau B. of Augusta; Alex D, Callie D, Vivian K, Polly L, and Carsyn S. of Farmingdale; Connor C and Christopher C. of Gardiner; Ramsay P. and Jackie S. of Hallowell; Iris R. of Jay; Arya I. and Drea L of Leeds; Mia B, Bella L, and Elizabella P. of Lewiston; Maddox G. of Litchfield; Abby B, Gwen B, and Calla J. of Manchester; Audrey B, Hannah H, Alice H, Grace M, and Ella M. of Monmouth; Gabe L. of New Gloucester; Silas C. and Mackinley K. of Readfield; Bianca B. and Deacon C. of Sabattus; Josh C. of Waterville; Audrey T. of Wayne; Kate B, Iris L-H, and Addy R. of West Gardiner; and Kerrigan D, Lauren D, Lydia G, Delilah L, and Molly P. of Winthrop.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Showtimes are 7:00 pm on December 12th, 2pm on December 13th and 14th. On December 13th, the production of the show will additionally provide ASL interpretation of the performance.

Disney’s Frozen Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com. For more information about licensing Frozen JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.