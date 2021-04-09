Mad Horse Theatre Presents A Virtual Chit Chat

Mad Horse Theatre hosts its next monthly virtual Artist Chit Chat on Saturday April 17th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM EST. Join host Mad Horse Company Member Allison McCall and an eclectic mix of Maine artists for short presentations and lively discussion.

The April Chit Chat features the following artists: Nate Lapointe (musician and conscious hip hop artist), Seif-Allah Salotto-Crystobal (Lighting Technician and USM Faculty Member), Oronde Cruger and Catherine Buxton (Speak About It), Jartett Melendez (comic book artist), Ella Mock [they/them] (playwright and performer ), and Kifah Abdulla (artist and activist).

Learn about these artists and organizations and the work they are doing now and in the future. Varied perspectives on many topics flow organically throughout the conversation including; creating art during a pandemic, equity/diversity/inclusion in our artistic community, and the future of the arts in a post pandemic society.

The Mad Horse Chit Chat is free to attend. Please visit madhorse.com or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company) to obtain your virtual link. Recordings of our past monthly Chits are available for viewing on the Mad Horse Theatre channel on Youtube.

Support the arts in Maine. Consider donating to Mad Horse Theatre Company and our virtual programming by visiting madhorse.com/contribute.