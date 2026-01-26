Mad Horse Theatre To Present Maine Premiere Of THE MINUTES By Tracy Letts

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mad Horse Theatre to present the Maine premiere of The Minutes, written by Tracy Letts and directed by company member Christopher Price. The production runs February 26 through March 29.

Set during a city council meeting in a small American town, The Minutes examines the fragility of democracy, the nature of truth, and the ways power and secrecy shape civic life. Blending biting comedy with elements of mystery, the play explores how communities construct and protect their narratives—and the cost of preserving them.

The cast includes Mad Horse Theatre Company members Burke Brimmer, Savannah Irish, Allison McCall, Mark Rubin, and Tootie Van Reenen, alongside guest artists Tyler Costigan, Mathew Butcher, Chris Holt, George Sopko, Paul Haley, and Whip Hubley.

The production team features director Christopher Price, production manager Lauren Stockless, stage manager Jennifer Halm-Perazone, set designer and builder Steve Lupien, Costume Designer Christine Marshall, sound designer Ryan McGowan, lighting designer Emily Kenny, assistant stage manager Maiya Koloski, prop designer Stacey Koloski, and choreographer Mia Muntu.

“I believe the power of this play lies in Tracy Letts’ artistry at couching its essential cautionary relevance in the often mundane workings of a small town council meeting,” said director Christopher Price. “Reckoning with our history and myth-making becomes harder the closer we get to home. In our current political climate, the importance of this play cannot be overstated.”

The Minutes was nominated for Best New Play by the Tony Awards and the Outer Critics Circle in 2022 and was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Letts is the author of August: Osage County and an award-winning actor whose recent screen work includes Homeland and The Big Short.

Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday performances at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Mad Horse Theatre operates on a Pay-What-You-Decide model for all productions. Audience members may reserve tickets in advance for a small service charge, with additional tickets available at the door on the day of each performance. Reservations are available online.

Content Advisory: The Minutes contains strong language, adult themes, references to sexual assault, ableist language, a racial slur, and flashing or flickering lighting effects.