George Dvorsky Brings Solo Show SOMETHING WONDERFUL To Good Theater

Good Theater will present the Maine premiere of Something Wonderful, an acclaimed solo show by Broadway veteran George Dvorsky, January 15 through February 1.

Created and performed by Dvorsky and directed by Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen, Something Wonderful blends song and storytelling in an intimate evening drawn from a 45-year career spanning Broadway, film, television, recordings, and concert stages around the world. Accompanied by Good Theater's resident music director Victoria Stubbs, Dvorsky performs selections from the Great American Songbook while reflecting on decades of working alongside some of the most influential figures in American theater and entertainment.

Over the course of his career, Dvorsky has appeared on Broadway in leading roles including the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Henry Spofford in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and as a member of the original Tony Award-winning company of Passion, as well as performances in Marilyn: An American Fable and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. His work extends well beyond Broadway, with appearances at Lincoln Center, major regional theaters across the country, and collaborations with orchestras presenting classic American musical theater.

Dvorsky's stories in Something Wonderful are drawn from firsthand experiences working with artists such as Chita Rivera, Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone, and others, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the relationships, opportunities, and moments that shape a life in the theater.

Beyond the stage, Dvorsky's career has included notable voice and narration work. He was selected to voice former President George H. W. Bush in the audiobook The Man I Knew, written by longtime Bush family chief of staff Jean Becker. The project reflected a close professional relationship with the Bush family and underscored Dvorsky's reputation as a trusted storyteller able to bring nuance, warmth, and humanity to real-life narratives.

“George has spent decades working at the highest levels of theater, film, and concert performance, but what's remarkable is how personal his work feels,” said Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director of Good Theater. “In Something Wonderful, he has an uncanny ability to make you feel like he's speaking and singing directly to you. Especially right now, when shared laughter and human connection feel essential, this show offers exactly the kind of experience we hope audiences will carry with them long after they leave the theater.”

In addition to his stage work, Dvorsky has appeared in film and television, including the feature film Bros, voiced characters in Disney animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, and Mulan, and recorded extensively, releasing two solo albums and appearing on numerous cast recordings.

Something Wonderful has been praised for its intimacy and musicianship, with The Berkshire Edge calling Dvorsky “truly something wonderful singing on the stage.”

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Good Theater at Square Theater, 631 Stevens Avenue in Portland.