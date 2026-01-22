LEND ME A TENOR Comes to Portland Stage

Coming to the stage in the dark Maine winter to give Maine theater-goers a dose of fun, this play is sure to delight all audiences.
Portland Stage will begin 2026 with big belly laughs! The three-time Tony Award-winning laugh riot, Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig, will come to the stage. Coming to the stage in the dark Maine winter to give Maine theater-goers a dose of fun, this play is sure to delight all audiences.
Returning favorite, Kevin R. Free***, to direct with their Portland Stage trademark of an unforgettable, hilarious, mad-dash comedy, previously directing The Play That Goes Wrong 2024, and Murder on the Links 2026. Kevin's brilliant eye for comedy invites audiences to experience the laugh-out-loud evening of hijinks, mistaken identity, and chance encounters.
This production features an incredible comedic cast which includes Tom Ford* as Saunders, who is no stranger to the mainstage and recently played Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Links, among others. In fact, Ford was in the original cast of the 2004 production of Lend Me A Tenor at Portland Stage.
Another familiar face is Michela Micalizio as Maria, after returning from their appearance in Murder on the Links and a Dramatic Repertory Company's production of Angels in America Parts I & II, presented by Portland Stage as Harper Pitt. Also returning is Latrisha T. Staples* as Maggie, after her memorable performance of Letitia in Clyde's 2024.
New to Portland Stage are Patrick Harvey*, Scott Ahearn*, Brad LaBree, Isis Phoenix, and Liz McCartney*.
Max - Patrick Harvey*
Maggie - Latrisha T. Staples*
Saunders - Tom Ford*
Tito Merelli - Scott Ahearn*
Maria - Michela Micalizio
Bellhop - Brad LaBree
Diana - Isis Phoenix
Julia - Liz McCartney*
Director - Kevin R. Free***
Scenic Designer - Germán Cárdenas Alaminos
Costume Designer - Jacqueline Firkins**
Lighting Designer - Mary Lana Rice
Sound Designer - Seth Asa Sengel
Stage Manager - Myles C. Hatch*
Fight Choreographer - Michael Dix Thomas
Fight Captain - Myles C. Hatch*
Intimacy Coordinator - Hollie Pryor
Vocal Coach - Brynn Lewallen
Casting Director - Jenn Haltman
Asst. Director & Dramaturg - Max Lerin
Production Assistant - Sidney Phillips
Lighting and Sound Operator - Kaushik Raghaven
Wardrobe - Lauren Kensley
Swings - Bridget Beecham & Max Lerin
* Member, Actors' Equity Association
** Member, United Scenic Artists
*** Member, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society
