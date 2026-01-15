Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Charis Leos - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ariel Grenier - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Tyler Hanes - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Travis M. Grant - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jen Caprio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood
Best Dance Production (Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Lambert - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Hunter Foster - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Jeff Quinn - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam P. Blais - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Ensemble (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
José Santiago - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Sam Grossier - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Musical (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Fisher - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Daniel Durston - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jared Lennon - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Emma Graffam - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company
Best Play (Non-Professional)
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater
Best Play (Professional)
I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
SWEENEY TODD - Opera Maine
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chad Lefebvre - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Elise DeSeifer - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marcus Antonio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Emma Bailey - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Allison McCall - BABY SHARK - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
WILLY WONKA - Maine State Music Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
