Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Charis Leos - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ariel Grenier - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tyler Hanes - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Travis M. Grant - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jen Caprio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Lambert - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Hunter Foster - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeff Quinn - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Adam P. Blais - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Ensemble (Professional)

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

José Santiago - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Abbie Kneeland - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sam Grossier - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Musical (Professional)

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Fisher - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Daniel Durston - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jared Lennon - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emma Graffam - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company



Best Play (Non-Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater



Best Play (Professional)

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD - Opera Maine



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chad Lefebvre - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elise DeSeifer - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Abbie Kneeland - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marcus Antonio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Bailey - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Allison McCall - BABY SHARK - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Maine State Music Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Ogunquit Playhouse

Winners can download graphics here.