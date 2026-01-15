 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Charis Leos - THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ariel Grenier - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Tyler Hanes - FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Travis M. Grant - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jen Caprio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood

Best Dance Production (Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Lambert - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Hunter Foster - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Jeff Quinn - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam P. Blais - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED - Theater at Monmouth

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Ensemble (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
José Santiago - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland - ANYTHING GOES - Lakewood Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Sam Grossier - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Musical (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Fisher - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Daniel Durston - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jared Lennon - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Emma Graffam - I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Lakewood Theater

Best Play (Professional)
I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire - Out There Theater Company

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
SWEENEY TODD - Opera Maine

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chad Lefebvre - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch - TITANIC - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Elise DeSeifer - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard - COME FROM AWAY - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland - FOOTLOOSE - Lakewood Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marcus Antonio - WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Emma Bailey - MATILDA - Waterville Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Allison McCall - BABY SHARK - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waterville Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
WILLY WONKA - Maine State Music Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse

