🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A reading of Emily Dickinson: Paranormal Investigator in Poe’s Finest Hour comes to Portland Stage’s Studio Theater this month. Performances are January 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm.

Join Fox Bramble for a staged reading of Emily Dickinson: Paranormal Investigator in Poe’s Finest Hour, written and directed by Todd Brian Backus.

It's 1849 and New York is a gritty, grimy city filled with ghosts, ghouls, and irresponsible transcendentalists. After a string of curious incidents Emily Dickinson, New England's premier paranormal investigator, and her estranged mentor Edgar Allan Poe are on the case! Armed with esoteric knowledge and brass knuckles—not to mention a strong grasp on both blank and metered verse—they venture to Brooklyn on the trail of a horrifying new adversary.

Featuring: Catherine Buxton, Hannah Daly, Julia Jennings, Kathleen Lewis, Ronan Hope Riordan, Michael Dix Thomas, and Nate Stephenson.

Fox Bramble is a new Portland, ME theatre company interested in telling weird stories onstage, helmed by Todd Brian Backus and Beka Bryer. This staged reading will help raise funds for their debut production coming (hopefully) in Summer 2026.