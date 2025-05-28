L/A Community Little Theatre To Present Musical Theatre Dance Workshop Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L/A Community Little Theatre is launching their new musical theatre dance workshop series: Curtain Call Choreography!

Each month, CLT will bring in a guest choreographer to focus on a specific style of dance through the lens of musical theatre. Instructors will select a musical to teach one number from, working with participants on learning and refining the specific dance style that the musical number works with.

The selection for the first workshop on June 27, 2025 at 6:30pm will be from Chicago, focusing on Fosse style jazz taught by Adelyn Bell.

Registration is limited so make sure you sign up now at www.laclt.com/box-office-1! $20 in advance, $25 at the door! We can't wait to see you and your dancing shoes!

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 17% Our Town - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds