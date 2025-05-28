L/A Community Little Theatre To Present Musical Theatre Dance Workshop Series

The selection for the first workshop on June 27, 2025 at 6:30pm will be from Chicago, focusing on Fosse style jazz taught by Adelyn Bell.
L/A Community Little Theatre is launching their new musical theatre dance workshop series: Curtain Call Choreography!
Each month, CLT will bring in a guest choreographer to focus on a specific style of dance through the lens of musical theatre. Instructors will select a musical to teach one number from, working with participants on learning and refining the specific dance style that the musical number works with.
The selection for the first workshop on June 27, 2025 at 6:30pm will be from Chicago, focusing on Fosse style jazz taught by Adelyn Bell.
Registration is limited so make sure you sign up now at www.laclt.com/box-office-1! $20 in advance, $25 at the door! We can't wait to see you and your dancing shoes!
Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos