L/A Community Little Theatre Reveals Summer Youth Productions THE ARISTOCATS KIDS and BEETLEJUICE JR.

L/A Community Little Theatre will present two youth productions this July as part of its annual summer camp programs, offering performance opportunities and theatre education for local students in grades 4 through 12.

The theatre’s Youth Camp, serving students entering 4th through 7th grade, will stage The Aristocats Kids, directed by Maria Groover and Maddi DuBois, with choreography by Ansley Watson and music direction by Moll Brown. Set in Paris, the musical follows Duchess and her kittens as they are swept into an unexpected adventure involving a scheming butler and a group of alley cats.

Performances of The Aristocats Kids will take place:

Friday, July 18, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM

The Teen Camp, for students entering 8th through 12th grade, will present Beetlejuice Jr., directed by Linda Vaillancourt with music direction by Moll Brown. Based on the popular film and Broadway production, the show centers on teenager Lydia Deetz, a grieving girl who encounters a mischievous demon and a pair of friendly ghosts after moving into a haunted house.

Performances of Beetlejuice Jr. will take place:

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM

All performances will be held at 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office-1 or by calling (207) 783-0958. Prices (including all fees) are $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for seniors and students, and $10.00 for children ages 13 and under.

