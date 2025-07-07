Hackmatack Playhouse to Present GREASE, ONCE, and More 2025 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse has announced its 2025 season, featuring a lineup of four mainstage productions: Big Fish, Barefoot in the Park, Grease, and Once.

Kicking off the season is Big Fish (July 11 to 26), a musical brimming with imagination and adventure. Based on the acclaimed novel and film, this show explores family, legacy, and the power of storytelling through the life of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with a flair for the fantastical. Following Big Fish, for a limited one week run, Hackmatack presents Barefoot in the Park (July 30 to August 2), Neil Simon's timeless romantic comedy about the unexpected challenges of newlywed life.

The season continues with Grease (Aug. 8 to 23), Step into the electrifyin' world of Grease, where rock ‘n' roll, rebellion, and romance collide. Danny and Sandy's summer fling takes a turn when they find themselves at the same high school, caught between cliques and expectations of the 1950s. With unforgettable hits like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin'”, this musical is packed with nostalgia, attitude, and unstoppable rhythm. Experience the show that defined a generation!

The season will conclude with Once (Sep 5 to 20), a Tony Award-winning musical that tells a poignant love story set in Dublin, where two musicians connect deeply through their shared love of music. Known for its intimacy and emotional depth, Once is a fitting finale to a season that celebrates the power of love and community.

“We're delighted to bring this mix of classic and contemporary shows to Hackmatack's stage this season,” said Aram Guptill, Executive Producer at Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse. “Each production was chosen to offer something unique, whether it's the adventure and heart of Big Fish or the intimate, musical magic of Once. We can't wait to welcome audiences for a season that truly has something for everyone.”

Tickets for Hackmatack Playhouse's 2025 lineup are now available, with special discounts available for seniors, students and youth. Please visit www.hackmatackplayhouse.org/theater or contact Hackmatack Playhouse at (207) 698-1807.