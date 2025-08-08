GREASE Comes to Hackmatack Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will welcome Grease, the company's third production this season, to its stage running from August 8 - August 23.

Step into the electrifyin' world of Grease, where rock ‘n' roll, rebellion, and romance collide. Danny and Sandy's summer fling takes a turn when they find themselves at the same high school, caught between cliques and expectations of the 1950s. With unforgettable hits like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin'”, this musical is packed with nostalgia, attitude, and unstoppable rhythm. Experience the show that defined a generation!

The cast includes: Max Cavanaugh as (Danny Zuko), Amelia Klippenstein as (Sandy), Olivia Valianti as (Rizzo), Shanna Smith as (Frenchy), Emma Joanis as (Marty), Chloe Chappa as (Jan), Aden Hicks as (Doody), Jacob Erdody as (Kenickle), Zavie as (Sonny), Mikey Mousaw as (Roger), JD Raines as (Vince Fontaine), Jackson Clifford (Johnny Casino), Maggie O'Neill as (Miss Lynch), Sophia Barbato as (Patty Simcox), Sam Flurey as (Eugene), and Sofia Andrade as (Cha Cha / Radio Voice)

The creative team includes: Taryn Herman (Director/Choreographer), Miles Burns (Music Director), Dane Leeman (Technical Director/Scenic Design), Sarai Kramer (Assistant Technical Director), Lucy Barlow (Stage Manager), Emily Zentis (Production Manager), Vyren Gray (Lighting Designer), Joey Martin (Sound Designer), Betsey Martel (Costume Design), and Maddie Roth (Intimacy Director). In addition, our live band includes: Tim Goss (Rehearsal Pianist/Keys), Don Moultrop (Bass), Damian Beranrdini (Guitar), Alyssa Ostrowski (Percussion), Devin DiBernardo (Reeds 1), and Sarah Rex (Reeds 2)