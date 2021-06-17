Pixies to Perform at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Pixies - Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin - return to the road for their first U.S. shows since December 2019. On this tour, the band will draw from their entire catalogue for their set list, and as is the norm with Pixies, the band will play a different set at each show, with every song determined just before its first note is played. That said, fans can expect to hear many of their favorites such as "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine," "Debaser," and "Gigantic."

Formed in 1986, Pixies are associated with the 1990s alternative rock music scene, drawing on elements including punk rock and surf rock. Their signature "loud-quiet-loud" shifts and song structures make each song and concert an unforgettable experience.

Garnering fame throughout the United States and Europe, the band's sound influenced the music of Radiohead, Nirvana, the Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer. Their popularity only grew further in the years after their break-up, leading to a 2004 reunion and sold-out world tours.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Pixies in Concert

WHEN: Monday, September 13, 2021, 8 p.m., Doors open at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent St.

COST: Tickets start at $47.50

