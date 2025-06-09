Market House Theatre and Merryman House Continue Partnership to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Market House Theatre will continue its impactful partnership with Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center through a new initiative aimed at raising awareness about domestic violence during the theatre's production of Waitress, running June 5-22, 2025.

The collaboration builds on the success of the West Kentucky Pie Baking Contest held in March, which raised over $1,000 split between both organizations. Now, the two nonprofits collaborate again to ensure audiences not only experience the story on stage but gain greater awareness and access to local resources.

Throughout the run of Waitress, which centers on a woman navigating an abusive relationship, audiences will receive information about Merryman House, providing resource information about domestic abuse. The Sunday June 8th and June 15th matinee will also feature a post-show talkback with representatives from Merryman House and members of the Production Team.

"Waitress tells the story of Jenna, who is in a domestic violence marriage mirroring the one her parents had in her childhood," said Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Cochran. "We are pleased to partner with Merryman House for talk-back sessions, using this show as a conversation point to possibly help audiences open themselves up to see the chance to change their own lives. "

The post-show discussions are designed to offer space for education, conversation, and connection. Merryman House advocates will share insights about the realities of domestic violence and provide guidance on how to seek help-or support someone who needs it.

"We are thankful to Market House Theatre for giving us the opportunity to help educate the community on intimate partner violence," said Megan Counce, Interim Director of Community Engagement at Merryman House. "We want to help facilitate conversations that aren't always easy to have and provide the resources necessary to assist those who may want help."

Waitress runs June 5-22 at Market House Theatre, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:15 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at markethousetheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (270) 444-6828.

