Kentucky Performing Arts Will Appoint Rayshawn Payton-Kilgore To Foundation Board

Kentucky Performing Arts will appoint RayShawn Payton-Kilgore to its Foundation Board of Directors, according to an announcement from the organization.

Payton-Kilgore currently works at Brown-Forman, where he supports process and data systems. His professional background includes more than a decade of domestic and international consulting experience, with prior work ranging from supporting small businesses in Moldova through the Peace Corps to optimizing enterprise platforms including SAP HANA and Delmia Quintiq.

In addition to his professional work, Payton-Kilgore is active in community engagement. He mentors youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters, supports social initiatives with the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, and serves as Community Engagement Chair for Brown-Forman’s Young Professionals Employee Resource Group.

Payton-Kilgore holds a master’s degree in information technology from the University of the Cumberlands, has completed data analytics training through Code:You, and holds certifications in generative artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. He is conversationally fluent in Russian and French and is a 2010 Creative Writing alumnus of the Governor’s School for the Arts.

