Kentucky Shakespeare Announces 2021 Shakespeare In The Parks Tour

Kentucky Shakespeare announces the return of the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring, which kicked off April 17 at Maples Park in Crestwood. The 7-actor, 90-minute production of ROMEO AND JULIET will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.

"We are delighted to come together again in these 23 beautiful parks this spring with live theatre. We have sorely missed this and look forward to furthering our mission of removing barriers and creating accessible arts experiences as we connect again and heal, through this experience of live outdoor theatre. We thank our sponsors for valuing the importance of the arts, in a time many need connection most. It wouldn't happen without them." said Matt Wallace, Kentucky Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director. "We're able to serve many of the same parks this year plus some new venues this year including Corydon, Indiana, the Maples in Crestwood and Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park. We're working on plans and are hopeful for the return of our summer season of free Shakespeare in Central Park, and this is going to be a wonderful way to kick off the season, bringing free Shakespeare to parks throughout the region," says Wallace.

The production is directed by Amy Attaway, Kentucky Shakespeare's Associate Artistic Director. "We're telling this timeless story of Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers at the breathtaking pace of falling in love, with the super-charged stakes of ancient feuds in the modern day." She added, "We programmed this play before anyone had heard of COVID-19, but the play resonates remarkably well in the present moment. It turns out a play about two smart and fearless young people being kept apart for reasons no one quite understands is the perfect story for the time."

The production features an ensemble cast of seven actors starring Mollie Murk as Juliet and Tony Reimonenq III as Romeo, with Georgette Kleier as Nurse/Prince/Apothecary, Abigail Bailey Maupin as Mercutio/Lady Montague/Balthazar, Gregory Maupin as Capulet/Friar Lawrence/Gregory, BeeBee Patillo as Lady Capulet/Tybalt/Peter/Friar John, and Shaquille Towns as Benvolio/Paris/Watch.

The production also features set design by Karl Anderson, costume design by Donna Lawrence-Downs, sound design by Laura Ellis, and fight choreography by Eric Frantz, with Clare Hagan as the stage manager. The script is edited by dramaturg Gregory Maupin.

Audience members are required to adhere to current facemask mandates and are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets for this free, socially-distanced, family-friendly community event.

Kentucky Shakespeare will also tour the production to schools across the state, virtually and in person, as part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Kentucky Shakespeare is one of 40 professional theater companies selected to participate in bringing the finest productions of Shakespeare to middle- and high-school students in communities across the United States.

Performances are still being added. Visit HERE for dates and more information.