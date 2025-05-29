Kentucky Performing Arts to Host Inaugural KPA Bradley Awards on June 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts will host the inaugural KPA Bradley Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Center (501 W Main Street, Louisville). The red carpet experience will begin earlier in the afternoon at 3:45 p.m.

The event will honor outstanding high school performers and musical theater productions from across Kentucky and Southern Indiana, serving as the region’s official qualifier for The Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA).

Finalists for Best Actor and Best Actress will perform selections from their roles, and schools nominated for Best Overall Production will present ensemble numbers from their musicals. Two student winners will be announced at the ceremony and selected to represent the region at the Jimmy Awards in New York City later this month. Their participation includes 10 days of private coaching, masterclasses, and rehearsals with Broadway professionals, culminating in a live performance at the Minskoff Theatre on June 23, 2025.

The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose efforts in bringing touring Broadway productions to the region have significantly shaped the local theater landscape. The program is presented by Kentucky Performing Arts in partnership with the Louisville Theatrical Association, and highlights the importance of theater education in schools.

The ceremony also aims to connect local talent to national opportunities, giving students a platform to be recognized beyond their hometown stages.

For updates, visit www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

