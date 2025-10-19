Feature: EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL at Mind's Eye Theatre Company & Art Sanctuary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



October 16th through the 26th at Art Sanctuary, and in collaboration with them, Mind’s Eye Theatre Company will present Evil Dead the Musical. Evil Dead the Musical combines the elements of The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 for one of the baudiest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. With book & lyrics by George Reinblatt and music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris & George Reinblatt, it was first performed on stage in 2003 at the Tranzac club in Toronto, Ontario. The show instantly became a hit and eventually moved on to an off-Broadway run in 2006 at the New World Stages. Since then, productions of the show have been performed all over the world. One critic for The New York Times even hailed the musical as "the next The Rocky Horror Show".

A Femme-led theatre company, Mind's Eye produces fresh, exciting, and inclusive productions, from cult classics to show-stopping extravaganzas, which stretch the boundaries of creativity and cater to the eclectic tastes of our community, and this production certainly is a cult classic with patrons traveling hours to see the show!

Tickets are available from Mind’s Eye Theatre Company https://www.mindseye.com

• EVIL DEAD The Musical

• October 19th and 26th at 3pm (doors at 2:30) and 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, and 25th at 7:30PM (doors at 7)

• Thursday the 23rd is PAY WHAT YOU CAN COMMUNITY NIGHT!

• Art Sanctuary 1433 S. Shelby St, Louisville KY 40217

• A Mind’s Eye Theatre Company production, in collaboration with Art Sanctuary.

• Five college students spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods, accidentally unleashing an evil terror.

• With Kat Lewis (Jupiter Zorn understudying) as Ash, Kyleigh Herring (Krista Butcher understudying) as Annie, Ella Witt (Savannah Weber understudying) as Cheryl, Nicholas Gabis as Scott, Katelin Litch as Ed, Ron Blair as Jake, Lucy Fitzgerald as Linda, Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley as Shelly, Samuel Holcomb as Knowby/Shemp, and featuring an ensemble of Kandarian demons!