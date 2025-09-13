Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE at Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back to the Future, as a brand, is absolutely undeniable. Since its original trilogy (the first of which released in 1985), it has become a modern American classic. Focusing on the unlikely friendship between a spitfire teenager and an eccentric scientist, the latter's latest invention (a Time Machine made out of a DeLorean) actually works and sends the former into the past by accident.



This musical version premiered in London in 2020 where it would win the Olivier for best musical, then it would transfer to Broadway in 2023 where it would boast a solid run. It was only a matter of time (see what I did there?) before it would make its way onto the touring circuit, and Back to the Future finally landed in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center.



The company is led by Lucas Hallauer and David Josefsberg as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, and with phenomenal chemistry and individual performances, they both make up much of what there is to love about this musical. Both get to showcase phenomenal comedic and vocal chops, with Joesefsberg embodying the kookiness of an offbeat scientist, and Hallauer giving spunk and angst as the hotheaded and quick-witted teen.



Standout supporting performances were easily Alyssa Carol (a cover for Lorraine) and Mike Bindeman (George). Carol has a phenomenal voice and a wonderful stage presence. I found myself truly looking forward to the moments she got to shine, and her presence was a wonderful reminder to the audiences that covers are amazing, and will always turn in a wonderful show. Bindeman is giving a masterclass performance in physical comedy. He has Jim Carey-ness in nature, but he also adds a lovable sweetness to his character as well.



The show itself, while technically impressive and very colorful, I’m less taken with overall. The writing is just quite unremarkable. The music and lyrics are bland and unclever, and the book was full of lines from the film as well as under cooked jokes that the actors sold the best they could. The pacing, while brisk (always a plus!), is thwarted by the sheer number of scenes the musical contains. Almost every named character gets a song (or two), and it elongates the evening as it goes on.



The direction and design are good, they serve the material well, and there are a lot of fun stage pictures throughout (the Act 1 finale was a highlight) and they nailed the 50s and 80s aesthetic in those respective timelines.



When people complain about movies being turned into musicals, I can’t help but feel that this is the type of show they are talking about. While it has some Great Performances and a handful of good moments, the show ultimately leaves me incredibly cold and cynical. The show feels like a cash grab aimed at appealing to as many individuals as possible, almost as if it were created by a focus group. I acknowledge I am the minority. This time travel tale worked extremely well for the opening night audience, with cosplay galore and enthusiasm abound, so I can acknowledge this isn’t for me, but it does work for many. If you’re wanting to roll the dice on something bright and familiar, while maybe not the most intelligent musical, this will get the job done.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Now - September 21st

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.

