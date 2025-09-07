Feature: WHO INVITED THEM at Time Slip Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Time Slip Theatre, a 501(c)(3) theatre company most known for its productions of "The Rocky Horror Show," has announced a new three-part series of shows, kicking off this month with the thriller "Who Invited Them."

Adam and Margo have just moved into a brand new house in the Hollywood Hills. To celebrate the occasion, they host a housewarming party, but as the gathering winds down, two guests who neither Adam nor Margo remember inviting linger after all others are gone. Who are they? What do they want? And who invited them? This salaciously tense cat-and-mouse thriller is adapted from Duncan Birmingham's film, and Time Slip's production marks the piece's stage debut. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind show that will have you shrieking with both laughter and terror.

Directed by Charlie Meredith, the show will run August 25 - September 6 at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 S. Third Street, Third Floor. Tickets are $28 and are available at timeslip theatre.org. A poster as well as a promo photo is attached featuring Zach Hurley, Bailey Preston, Bryce Woodard and Sara Bell. Courtesy of Time Slip Theatre.

Following “Who Invited Them,” the series continues with Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" The Musical in January and an interactive adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's "The Masque of the Red Death" in May. The company of course will continue to produce "The Rocky Horror Show," with this year's iteration running October 17 - November 1 at Play Louisville. Series passes to all shows are available at timesliptheatre.org.