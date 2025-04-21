CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY to be Presented at Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clue: A Walking Mystery is an award-winning interactive experience based on the beloved board game. Performances will run from Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, July 6 at The Kentucky Center.

In this immersive gameplay of the classic Hasbro board game, the murder was never solved, the mansion was sold and the furniture from all nine rooms has been auctioned off and scattered throughout Downtown Louisville. Players must find the furniture in different Downtown businesses. They then must solve puzzles within these locations to determine the identity of who did it, where they did it, and what weapon was used.

The game begins at The Kentucky Center on Main Street and travels to various nearby locations around Downtown Louisville – all within walking distance of one another. The locations are kept secret until players begin the game.

Groups will depart The Kentucky Center every 20 minutes.

There is no time limit to the game; players are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the locations.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

