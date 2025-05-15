Youth Theatre Conservatory Site Added For Pasadena Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company will launch The Youth Theatre Conservatory at Boston Court Pasadena as their fifth location, and first in the Greater Pasadena area, for the 2025-2026 school year. The partnership will offer the unique opportunity to integrate emerging artists from local high schools for an immersive theatrical training that incorporates behind the scenes access to a renowned theatre company.

Incoming ninth and 10th graders are invited to submit an application between May 15 and July 11, however, only 20 students will be selected and offered full scholarships for this dynamic program. Youth Theatre Conservatory at Boston Court Pasadena will be facilitated on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting September 16, 2025 through April 2026.

Youth Theatre Conservatory was designed by The Unusual Suspects to flip the script on traditional arts education. Participants have the rare opportunity to explore an award-winning devising methodology developed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, bringing original stories from page to stage in an environment that values imagination, inclusion, and self-expression. The program's comprehensive training in acting, writing, directing, production design, and applied technology also has an impact beyond the stage by empowering these emerging artists to be collaborative leaders and changemakers.

The Unusual Suspects moved their offices to Pasadena in 2022 and is thrilled to launch a partnership that will deepen their roots within the community. The CEO at Unusual Suspects, Abiram Brizuela, talked about his hopes for this partnership to generate a ripple effect of creativity and connection throughout the region, “Pasadena is a vibrant city that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to arts and culture, from their comprehensive public arts programs to initiatives like ArtNight. Facilitating our conservatory at Boston Court only reinforces Pasadena's legacy as a creative hub.”

Both Unusual Suspects and Boston Court are driven by the profound belief that theatre is a bridge to a more connected and compassionate world. Together, they hope to amplify the voices of tomorrow by nurturing a culture where every story matters and every person belongs.

Learn more, apply, or register for a virtual information session on June 2 or July 2, 2025: https://theunusualsuspects.org/conservatory/

