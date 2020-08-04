Young Hollywood Takes The Virtual Stage In First-Ever Online Theatre Company's Short Play Festival

The festival's proceeds support Color of Change and YWCA's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, is closing out their virtual play festival with original short plays featuring Marcus Scribner (Blackish), Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs), and Meg DeLacy (Stargirl).

Playdate's first virtual play festival and fundraiser Find A Way Or Make One was created to bring artists together despite the distance.

The festival's proceeds are supporting Color of Change and YWCA's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The final day of the festival is on Sunday, August 9th at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

HANGUPS is written by Sarah Groustra and directed by Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains). Marcus Scribner (Blackish) and Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) have to figure out what their undefined relationship means now that they are apart.

AUT VIAM INVENIAM AUT FACIAM is written by Roseanna Zerambo and directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer. Meg DeLacy (The Fosters, Stargirl) plays Rebecca Creskoff's (Claws) student who is struggling to balance schoolwork and finances in quarantine.

Grab a ticket to the Post-Show Talk-Back Zoom with Marcus Scriber, Hayley Orrantia, Mark Feuerstein, and Ed Weeks where they talk with Playdate about the process and future of virtual theatre.

The plays are live-streamed, one time only performances. All you need to stream is a donation. Tickets can be purchased for as low as a $5 donation.

More information can be found at PlaydateTheatre.com. Follow Playdate on Facebook and Instagram to get a backstage look on the process and creation of the festival.

