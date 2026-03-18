Jennifer Leigh Warren and Matthew Thomas Grant Will Lead MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS at The Colony Theatre

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Broadway's Jennifer Leigh Warren and Grey's Anatomy and Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist star Matthew Thomas Grant have been cast in the world premiere production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA. The original musical comedy, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 2–17 (previews on April 30 and May 1).