Jennifer Leigh Warren and Matthew Thomas Grant Will Lead MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS at The Colony Theatre
The original musical comedy, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 2–17.
Broadway's Jennifer Leigh Warren and Grey's Anatomy and Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist star Matthew Thomas Grant have been cast in the world premiere production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA. The original musical comedy, with book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber, will play a limited engagement from May 2–17 (previews on April 30 and May 1).
The show will be directed by Tony Award-nominee Kristin Hanggi, best known for the Broadway and global smash hit Rock of Ages. Music director, arranger, and orchestrator is Anthony Lucca (The Wedding Singer and Calvin Berger at The Colony and King of Pangea), and choreographer is Michelle Elkin (associate choreographer Wonderland on Broadway, The Wedding Singer and Footloose at The Colony). Cheryl Daro is associate director and Nathan Heldman is associate music director.
Best known for creating the role of Crystal in the original production of Little Shop of Horrors, Marie Christine at Lincoln Center, and her star-making performance in the original Broadway production of Big River, Jennifer Leigh Warren (playing Nana Marie) has been a staple of theatre and film for more than 40 years. Matthew Thomas Grant (as Dylan/The Algo) is best known for his portrayal of Leif Donnelly on NBC's Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist and Zoe's Extraordinary Christmas. He starred on Grey's Anatomy and in the Off-Broadway production of Romy and Michele: The Musical. Warren and Grant join the previously announced Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Next to Normal), as Brenda, John Krause (Hadestown–Broadway and National Tour, Wicked, Rock of Ages), as Nate/Atlas, and Helen Hayes Award-winner Diana Huey (Disney's The Little Mermaid), as Katrina. They join an exciting company of actors that also includes Aynsley Bubbico (Greek, This Is Us, Off-Broadway premiere of Peter and I) as Jake's mom, social media sensation Mitchell Gerrard Johnson as Pacifica, and Lana McKissack (Fox's Snake Oil and Amazon's Dark/Web) as Luna. Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Casey Anne Apregan, and Frankie Zabilka are the principal standbys.
Scenic design is by Stephen Gifford (Funny Girl, Man of La Mancha, Peter Pan Goes Wrong), lighting design is by Gavan Wyrick, costume design is by Jessica Champagne-Hansen, sound design is by Tony Award nominee Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), properties design is by John McElveney, and projection design is by Taylor Edelle Stuart (Trash Off-Broadway). Production stage manager is Iliana Solorzano. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.
With a contemporary pop-rock score, this entirely original musical comedy offers a fierce, funny look at identity in the age of social media. Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” (like the seemingly perfect Jake's mom at her daughter's school), when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women work to shed the Greek Chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.
Said TCT Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost, "The amount of artistic talent assembled for this production is extraordinary and we are thrilled that our audiences will have the opportunity to experience this special show. The Colony Theatre is proud to be a champion and launching pad for new work and considers it an honor to consistently be a home for so many world-class theatre professionals to shine."
Nico Juber (Book, Music, and Lyrics) is an award-winning musical writer named to the Women to Watch on Broadway list by the Broadway Women's Fund. Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been supported by New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series and mostlyNEWmusicals, has received an Off-Broadway developmental production with Out of the Box Theatrics, and had a workshop at IAMA Theatre Company last year. The Off-Broadway cast album was released on the Yellow Sound Label and Brainstorm Records. She is the co-writer of the musical Winner (with Joe Barros), which was developed by New York Theatre Barn, The London Summer Music Theatre Academy, The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed, and UC San Diego ArtPower/Blindspot Collective, and recently premiered at Monroe Township High School. A concept EP was released this year on Theatre Barn Records. Her sci-fi short musical Holo won one of the top awards in the 2020 NAMT Challenge and premiered at the Beck Center for the Arts (with Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre). Other collaborations include the viral Smirnoff Smash Tea Partay (with Rocky Paterra); Our Next Act (with Selena Seballo), winning the Drama League's Light the Lights Songwriting Challenge and writing commissioned songs for 54 Below, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Ring of Keys, and the play Stormé. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and Ring of Keys, and serves as Maestra Moms affinity group co-chair.
Kristin Hanggi (Director) is best known for directing the smash-hit Rock of Ages, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. She developed and directed the original Los Angeles and Off-Broadway productions of the acclaimed pop opera bare. Her additional stage work includes Off-Broadway's Accidentally Brave, Clueless (The New Group), It's All Your Fault Tyler Price, and most recently Romy and Michele. She also directed Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy, featuring Christina Applegate, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Charlize Theron. Her film work includes the Steven Soderbergh-produced Accidentally Brave, Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, Grantham & Rose, and the musical film Dear Dumb Diary, which she co-wrote. She also directed on Netflix's musical series Julie & the Phantoms. In 2013, she received the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television Distinguished Alumni Award.
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