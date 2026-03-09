Melanie Martinez Sets Exclusive Concerts in Celebration of HADES Album

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, HADES, Melanie Martinez has announced special performances in New York, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, where she'll perform the album in an intimate setting with a full band, including strings.

﻿The new dates follow Martinez's Friday announcement of a run of unique listening events in London, Amsterdam, and Toronto. While the listening parties sold out immediately, fans can sign up HERE for presale access to the live shows now through Wednesday, March 11 at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT through a special Melanie Martinez presale. The artist presale will then begin Friday, March 13 at 12 PM local time. For U.S. dates, the artist presale will serve as the only opportunity to purchase tickets.

Tickets for the shows on March 31 and April 1 in Mexico City will also be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, March 13 at 4 PM CT via Ticketmaster here. Pre-order HADES HERE.

March 17 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace Theatre sold out*

March 19 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg sold out*

March 24 – Toronto, ON – Winter Garden Theatre sold out*

March 27 – New York, NY – United Palace

March 31 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro de la Ciudad

April 1 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro de la Ciudad

April 4 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

April 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

*Previously Announced Listening Only Events

About Melanie Martinez

Melanie Martinez has accumulated 30 billion+ global streams, 5.54 billion official YouTube views and 62.2 million+ followers across platforms. The New York-born Latin-American singer, songwriter, director, and visionary first emerged in 2012 and has since created music that blurred the lines between genres.

Martinez made her album debut in 2015 with her LP, CRY BABY. The 2x-Platinum album, celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and is mother to the 3x-Platinum “Dollhouse,” 2x-Platinum staples “Pity Party,” “Play Date,” “Pacify Her,” “Carousel,” “Mad Hatter,” and “Soap,” and Platinum favorites “Training Wheels,” “Sippy Cup,” “Alphabet Boy,” and “Tag, Your It.” After vaulting to #6 on the Billboard 200, this debut has gone on to log 208 non-consecutive weeks on the chart. In its wake, she notched two consecutive Top 3 debuts on the Billboard 200 with the Platinum-certified K-12 (2019) and PORTALS (2023). All three albums debuted #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart.

Upon the release of K-12, Melanie also made her film debut with an accompanying musical of the same name, which, upon its release, was #6 at the box office worldwide. On her tour for this record, she donated a dollar from every ticket to The Trevor Project.

PORTALS debuted on the Billboard 200 at #2 and spawned “VOID” and “DEATH,” her first original songs to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. 2023 also saw Melanie release a perfume line in partnership with Flower Shop Perfumes. This is after her original perfume, CRY BABY, which was self-released in 2016 and was a sold-out success. The collection has since expanded to include candles, body sprays, and perfume pendants.

In 2024, Martinez embarked on her first-ever global arena headline tour, The Trilogy Tour, packing legendary venues on multiple continents, including sold-out successive nights at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. 2024 also saw the artist headline the world-famous Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago and the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Photo Credit: Cho Giseok